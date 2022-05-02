Court ruling endangers birth certificate changes for transgender Hoosiers

The ability of transgender Hoosiers to change the gender marker on their birth certificate, and potentially all past gender marker changes, are in limbo due to divisions among the state's appellate judges and continuing inaction by the Indiana General Assembly.

In 2014, a three-judge panel of the Indiana Court of Appeals first ruled transgender Hoosiers are entitled to seek a court order to amend their birth certificate to match their gender identity, so long as the change is made in good faith and not for an unlawful purpose.

The Court of Appeals last year extended authorization to seek a birth certificate gender change to the parents of a transgender child, in keeping with the fundamental right of parents to make important decisions for their minor children, so long as the trial court determines such a change is in the best interest of the child.

How to determine the best interest of a transgender child was the subject of a subsequent 2021 Court of Appeals decision that rejected the presumption that a parent's unopposed decision automatically is in the child's best interest, and instead recognized the state also has an interest in any child's well-being, and medical evidence of gender dysphoria, or another condition, may be required before a birth certificate gender change is permitted.

In both cases last year, Appeals Judge Rudolph Pyle III wrote separately to say he believes the 2014 Court of Appeals panel got it wrong, and absent legislative action explicitly authorizing birth certificate gender changes there's no basis for courts to order them.

That position was joined Monday by Appeals Judge Robert Altice Jr., who said in another case involving a parent denied a birth certificate change for their transgender child: "The statute simply does not grant courts of this state the authority to order a change of a gender marker on a birth certificate."

"I cannot overlook the fact that this court made an improper lane change beginning in 2014," Altice said. "In my view, the mechanism for such a change, no matter how vital to certain members of our society, must be crafted by the General Assembly."

Appeals Judge L. Mark Bailey concurred in that result. He said absent a statutory framework for determining the best interest of a transgender child relating to birth certificate gender change there's no basis for any court to grant or deny the request, in keeping with the state's interest in the well-being of its minor citizenry.

Records show the Indiana Supreme Court so far has declined to address the issue of birth certificate changes for transgender Hoosiers, voting 3-2 in December to deny transfer in the case seeking clarity over how to determine the best interest of a transgender child.

The Republican-controlled General Assembly likewise has not acted to clarify birth certificate gender changes.

Though it did approve legislation earlier this year banning transgender girls from participating in girls' athletics at elementary, middle and high schools, even though no transgender girls are participating in school sports in Indiana.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb vetoed House Enrolled Act 1041 March 21. Lawmakers are due to return to the Statehouse on May 24 to consider overriding the governor's veto and enacting the proposal into law notwithstanding his objections.

Meanwhile, Appeals Judge Paul Mathias said with more than 38,000 transgender Hoosiers potentially affected by the uncertainty over birth certificate gender changes, and no law addressing the issue, it's the responsibility of the judicial branch to fashion a solution.

"There is simply no doubt that, as an independent branch of government, and in the absence of a statute to the contrary, the judiciary has the inherent authority to hear claims for relief in equity," Mathias said.

Mathias observed that a state law would ensure uniformity in all 92 counties concerning birth certificate gender changes, and he joined Altice and Bailey in calling for legislative action.

But Mathias also insisted the judiciary cannot be prevented from acting in the absence of statutory permission.

"With the greatest respect for my colleagues, their plurality analysis is not an exercise of deference to our Legislature; it is an abdication from the judiciary’s constitutional obligation to be open to all claims of injury," Mathias said.

"Unless and until the General Assembly and governor create a fair resolution structure, or clearly forbid any change of gender markers on birth certificates for any reason, equity jurisprudence provides the remedy to consider (a parent's) request on child's behalf."

The Indiana Supreme Court is likely to decide later this year whether it will review the latest Court of Appeals ruling.

The General Assembly also could take up the issue of birth certificate gender changes in January.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.