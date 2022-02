Court suppresses part of man's statements to police in murder of teen girl

CROWN POINT — Much of what a man charged with murdering a 14-year-old girl in 2019 said to detectives during two interviews in fall 2020 may be submitted to a jury, a judge ruled.

Deonlashawn C. Simmons, 36, of Chicago, is scheduled to stand trial starting March 14 on one count of murder in the homicide of 14-year-old Takaylah Tribitt.

Tribitt was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head Sept. 16, 2019, in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street in Gary.

An autopsy showed she had been sexually assaulted, but prosecutors didn't charge Simmons with any sex crimes as part of the case.

Tribitt's hands were bound behind her back with a cord, and another cord was wrapped around her neck. DNA on one of the cords linked Simmons to the homicide, court records state.

Defense attorney Michael A. Campbell filed a motion to suppress Simmons' statements to police Sept. 3, 2020, and Nov. 10, 2020, while he was in custody at the Chicago Police Department on unrelated matters.

Detectives from the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit asked Simmons questions about his Facebook profile before they verbally advised him of his Miranda rights, did not provide him with a written copy of his Miranda rights, and didn't tell him they were there to speak with him about a homicide investigation or that the interviews were being recorded, Campbell wrote in court filings.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw wrote videos showed the detectives read Simmons his constitutional rights and repeatedly stopped to ask if he understood them. Each time, Simmons nodded his head up and down and verbally acknowledged he understood, Shaw wrote.

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Mark Watson presided over a hearing Jan. 4 on Simmons' motion to suppress.

Watson recommended granting Simmons' motion as it pertains to questions about a Facebook account, because detectives asked him those questions before advising him of his Miranda rights.

Watson recommended denial of Simmons' motion as it pertains to other statements he made after police advised him of his rights.

Judge Natalie Bokota approved Watson's recommendations last week.

In portions of his interviews that were not suppressed, Simmons allegedly admitted he knew Tribitt and would give her rides, buy her food, and pay for her to have her hair and nails done.

Simmons also said he knew his relationship with Tribitt was "going to be a problem" because of her age, but he denied he had any sexual contact with her, according to charging documents.

Besides DNA evidence, detectives also gathered Simmons' cellphone location data and Tribitt's Facebook records, among other evidence, documents show.

