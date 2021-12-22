Court upholds former Sheriff Buncich’s corruption sentence

Jurgensen used FBI “buy” money and his contacts within the county police department to get on Buncich’s towing list.

Jurgensen and William Szarmach, a Lake Station towing firm owner who towed for the sheriff’s office, testified at Buncich’s trial that they both paid the sheriff to keep receiving the most lucrative towing work.

Sometimes their corrupt payments involved buying Buncich’s political fundraising tickets; sometimes they just handing the sheriff wads of cash at private luncheon meetings.

A federal grand jury indicted Buncich on Nov. 17, 2016. He went to trial the following year, where he took the witness stand to deny all wrongdoing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson, who won Buncich’s conviction in a 14-day trial, argued that Buncich solicited bribes to make up for the cost of using his own money to run for election.

A jury found Buncich guilty of five counts of wire fraud and one count of bribery. Judge Moody sentenced Buncich, at that time, to 188 months in prison.

Buncich asked Seventh Circuit of Appeals to overturn his convictions, and it did — partially.