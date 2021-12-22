Court upholds former Sheriff Buncich’s corruption sentence

CHICAGO — A federal appeals court is leaving former Lake County Sheriff John Buncich in prison.
A 2-1 decision late Monday by a panel of Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals judges denied an appeal for freedom by 75-year-old Buncich, who now has few options left in his legal battle.
His defense attorney, Kerry C. Connor, argued last month that Buncich’s punishment — a 151-month sentence imposed last year by Senior U.S. District Court Judge James T. Moody — was unfairly harsh.
She said it was too long in comparison to sentences handed out to other corrupt area officials and disregarded Buncich’s long record of community service and miscalculated the monetary harm Buncich’s bribery amounted to.
Seventh Circuit Judge Amy J. St. Eve agreed with Connor that Buncich's sentence should be readjusted.
But Seventh Circuit Judges David F. Hamilton and Michael Y. Scudder did not, explaining in their 17-page opinion that there was ample evidence proving that Buncich’s corrupt practices rewarded bribery.
The opinion echoed Judge Moody’s pronouncement at Buncich’s sentencing last year that the former sheriff used his office for self enrichment and “forever tarnished his own reputation and the reputation of Lake County’s honest and good public servants."
“Judge Moody knows Lake County as well as anyone. He was entitled to make that judgment focusing primarily on the seriousness of Buncich’s offenses and the need for general deterrence in the larger community. The sentence here was not unreasonable.”
Moody has served as state and federal court judge in Lake County for four decades.
Buncich could now petition the court for a rehearing by the entire bench of appeals judges in Chicago or take his case go to the U.S. Supreme Court.
Or he could resign himself to serving out the remaining years of his sentence.
Voters elected Buncich to be Lake County’s top cop in 1994 and 1998, and again in 2010 and 2014.
While sheriff, Buncich had the sole power to award or withhold lucrative work for towing firms answering county police calls to remove vehicles from public roadways.
Rumors of bribery involving towing contracts prompted the Federal Bureau of Investigations to enlist the help of Scott Jurgensen, a 20-year veteran of the Merrillville Police Department.
Jurgensen had retired from police work and started a private towing business but complained to FBI agents he knew that he couldn’t get work from area police departments because he refused to pay bribes.
Jurgensen used FBI “buy” money and his contacts within the county police department to get on Buncich’s towing list.
Jurgensen and William Szarmach, a Lake Station towing firm owner who towed for the sheriff’s office, testified at Buncich’s trial that they both paid the sheriff to keep receiving the most lucrative towing work.
Sometimes their corrupt payments involved buying Buncich’s political fundraising tickets; sometimes they just handing the sheriff wads of cash at private luncheon meetings.
A federal grand jury indicted Buncich on Nov. 17, 2016. He went to trial the following year, where he took the witness stand to deny all wrongdoing.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson, who won Buncich’s conviction in a 14-day trial, argued that Buncich solicited bribes to make up for the cost of using his own money to run for election.
A jury found Buncich guilty of five counts of wire fraud and one count of bribery. Judge Moody sentenced Buncich, at that time, to 188 months in prison.
Buncich asked Seventh Circuit of Appeals to overturn his convictions, and it did — partially.
Another panel of appeals court judges reversed three of Buncich’s wire fraud convictions in 2019, but it affirmed the remaining guilty verdicts and sent Buncich back to Moody for resentencing. Connor argued in this latest appeal that Moody incorrectly calculated the cost of Buncich’s crime when resentencing him to 151 months.
The two towing firms bribing the sheriff received $108,000 in corrupt profits.
Connor said Buncich’s sentence should have only reflected the lower amount of $38,000 that the towing firms actually paid Buncich.
Buncich is currently scheduled to remain at a federal prison in Springfield, Missouri, until Oct. 4, 2028.