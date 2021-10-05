Court won't suppress phone data in man's murder case

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court magistrate on Monday denied a Hammond man's motion to suppress cellphone data seized in a warrantless search by police, who were investigating the disappearance of a woman the defendant was later charged with murdering.
Attorneys for James E. McGhee Jr., 40, argued police officers assigned to the FBI's Gang Response Investigative Team lacked probable cause and sufficient exigent circumstances for the search of McGhee's cellphone data and violated the client's right to be free from unreasonable search and seizure.
McGhee has pleaded not guilty to murder in the homicide of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan, who disappeared after attending a Wiz Khalifa concert with McGhee on July 27, 2019, in Tinley Park.
A friend of McGhee led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County, according to court records.
The friend, who was granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for his testimony, told police McGhee admitted he "lost it" and beat Buchanan to death, documents state.
Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan presided over a series of evidentiary hearings on McGhee's motion to suppress. In an order filed Monday, Judge Diane Boswell adopted Sullivan's recommendation to deny McGhee's motion.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg wrote in court filings police reasonably believed Buchanan "was in need of immediate medical or police assistance" and could have been being held against her will by McGhee, who had a history of domestic violence charges and was the last person seen with Buchanan.
"Additionally, the GRIT task force officers utilized large quantities of independently derived information and acted in good faith in relying on the cellphone location data (to the extent it was relied upon at all) in applying for further search warrants throughout the investigation," Westberg wrote.
During the hearings, Woods questioned detectives about whether they checked the outcomes of McGhee's previous domestic violence cases before filing an exigent request with Verizon Wireless for McGhee's cellphone records.
At least one case had been expunged, and McGhee pleaded guilty to reduced charges in another case, according to testimony.
Gary police Detective Cpl. Justin Clark and Hammond police Sgt. Christopher Gootee testified they were concerned because Buchanan had been missing for about 48 hours at the time and they still hoped to find her alive.
Buchanan's phone was not working, so they requested McGhee's phone data because he was the last person known to be with Buchanan, they said.
Gootee said he assisted in a previous domestic violence investigation involving McGhee and "plea agreements happen all the time." If he had looked up McGhee's criminal record before the warrantless search, it likely would not have changed the FBI's decision, he said.
McGhee is scheduled to stand trial on the murder charge starting Oct. 18.
In recent weeks, prosecutors also have charged him with two separate financial crimes.
He's pleaded not guilty to fraudulently receiving approval for more than $40,000 in Paycheck Protection Program loans after his release on bond in the murder case. PPP loans were backed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and offered to business owners during the coronavirus pandemic.
McGhee has not yet entered a plea to charges he fraudulently collected more than $30,000 in unemployment benefits in 2020 and 2021.
He's currently being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.