Court won't suppress phone data in man's murder case

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg wrote in court filings police reasonably believed Buchanan "was in need of immediate medical or police assistance" and could have been being held against her will by McGhee, who had a history of domestic violence charges and was the last person seen with Buchanan.

"Additionally, the GRIT task force officers utilized large quantities of independently derived information and acted in good faith in relying on the cellphone location data (to the extent it was relied upon at all) in applying for further search warrants throughout the investigation," Westberg wrote.

During the hearings, Woods questioned detectives about whether they checked the outcomes of McGhee's previous domestic violence cases before filing an exigent request with Verizon Wireless for McGhee's cellphone records.

At least one case had been expunged, and McGhee pleaded guilty to reduced charges in another case, according to testimony.

Gary police Detective Cpl. Justin Clark and Hammond police Sgt. Christopher Gootee testified they were concerned because Buchanan had been missing for about 48 hours at the time and they still hoped to find her alive.