Courts asked to release three COVID-19 positive inmates from Porter County Jail

VALPARAISO — Petitions have been filed seeking the release of three female inmates at the Porter County Jail, who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
"That the defendant feels that if the defendant was at home with family support that the defendant would be better equipped to handle her health situations," according to the petitions filed on behalf of the women by defense attorney Bob Harper, who is serving as public defender in each of the cases.
The petitions were filed late Wednesday on behalf of Melissa Saylor, Anais Wilhelm and Kathleen Donaldson, Harper said.
The petitions claim each woman has been informed by jail staff that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, which the sheriff's department has acknowledged is spreading in the jail.
If released, the women could self quarantine at home, which will give them a better shot than the "stark" environment at the jail, Harper said Thursday morning.
Harper has requested a hearing for each woman and has offered to work with prosecutors ahead of time to come up with an agreement for their release if approved by the court. No hearings had been scheduled as of Thursday morning, he said.
Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said Thursday morning he is leaving it up to the courts to decide whether to release the inmates.
"My focus right now is mitigating our problem," he said of the wider COVID-19 outbreak in the jail.
One new positive test result Thursday brought the number of known infections to 13 among inmates, he said. One staff member has also tested positive.
"Right now we are giving them care," he said of the infected inmates.
The local jail and wider legal system had done what it could to head off the spread of COVID-19, including reducing the inmate population to numbers not seen since the late 1980s, Reynolds said. He lauded the efforts of jailers and medical staff.
Saylor is behind bars on four felony theft charges, Wilhelm faces misdemeanor theft and felony theft with a prior conviction, and Donaldson faces numerous cases, including charges of battery, resisting law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, disorderly conduct and domestic battery, according to court records.
The Indiana Supreme Court recently denied the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana’s petition to enact emergency rulemaking to release inmates and detainees throughout the state due to coronavirus concerns.
Officials in Lake and LaPorte county say they have not had a positive test result among inmates in their jails.
There were 30 positive test results as of Tuesday among inmates at seven of the state's 21 correctional facilities, according to the state. This included seven at the local Westville Correctional Facility, which was the site of the state prison system's first COVID-19-related death.
The state also reported that 53 of the staff at the Indiana Department of Correction have also tested positive for the coronavirus.
