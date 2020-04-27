Courts debate whether pandemic makes local jails too dangerous for inmates

Northwest Indiana court officials are confronting whether pretrial incarceration of criminal defendants during the current COVID-19 pandemic has become cruel and unusual punishment.
A defense attorney for Patricia Carrington, 47, of Gary is making that argument on her behalf.
Carrington has contracted COVID-19 while in the Porter County Jail awaiting trial on a federal kidnapping charge alleging she and two of her sons attempted last year to kill a Gary woman who could be a witness in an earlier Gary shooting.
Carrington alleges she is at risk of dying because she also suffers from underlying respiratory ailments in addition to having high cholesterol, hyperthyroidism and congestive heart failure.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas R. Mahoney argues in a U.S. District Court memorandum that Carrington is unlikely to get better medical care than she is now receiving in the county jail and Carrington remains a threat to the witness she is accused of kidnapping.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Joshua P. Kolar is holding a hearing Monday on whether to grant Carrington bond release.
Lawyers also are making such an argument for Teddia “Teddy” Caldwell, who has spent the last two years inside a federal lockup awaiting trial on drug-related homicide charges.
Defense attorneys John Maksimovich and Arlington J. Foley state in their motion, filed in U.S. District Court in Hammond that Caldwell, the estranged husband of Gary City Councilwoman Linda Barnes Caldwell, is at heightened risk to catch COVID-19 and die from it and should be released to home detention.
They said the confined spaces and limited medical care of the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, where Caldwell is being held, create the ideal environment for the transmission of contagious disease.
Their motion for Caldwell’s home detention states 12 inmates and 18 staff members at the Metropolitan Correctional Center have contracted coronavirus since April 21.
They said Caldwell is at risk because he is morbidly obese, suffers from hypertension, severe obstructive sleep apnea, shortness of breath and congestive heart failure. He is kept isolated in his cell for all but 10 minutes every other day.
A criminal defendant’s poor state of health typically can’t save them from pretrial detention in a federal lockup if, like Caldwell, they are considered a danger to the community or might flee the area to avoid trial.
Caldwell’s lawyers agreed in 2018 not to contest the government’s demand that he remain in custody until his trial because of the severity of the charges he faced..
U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch alleges Caldwell and eight others conspired to traffic cocaine and heroin in Gary. He also charged Caldwell with murdering two men.
Although the U.S. Justice Department declined to seek Caldwell’s execution, his attorneys argue said pretrial detention may end up taking Caldwell’s life anyway.
Maksimovich and Foley said, “COVID-19 is spreading quickly, and our jails and prisons pose a special risk to inmates. Teddia Caldwell is more likely to contract COVID-19 and if he does contract COVID-19 he is more likely to die.
“It defies due process that he should be held in custody pretrial at the risk of life and limb,” they state.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich has taken their argument seriously enough to ask federal prosecutors for their position on whether to release Caldwell until his trial, which is being delayed because of the pandemic’s health risks to the gathering of jurors.
The U.S. Attorney has yet to publicly respond to efforts to release Caldwell.
Hundreds of criminal defendants are in pretrial custody in federal and state jails across Northwest Indiana.
Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and leadership of the General Assembly recently called on all Hoosier judges throughout the state to take action and engage local officials about limiting jail populations during the pandemic.
Thomas Vanes, deputy chief public defender for the Lake Criminal Courts, said Indiana fortuitously gave judges guidance, known as Trial Rule 26, to reduce jail populations by granting low or no bond release to defendants charged with low-level felonies in January before the pandemic hit.
Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said his county became a pilot project last year for application of Trial Rule 26 reductions in pretrial detention.
Under that rule, background checks are automatically initiated for those arrested for low-level felonies and judges, and prosecutors and defense attorneys typically reach a consensus that many of those defendants don’t have to remain in jail if they cannot afford to post a cash or surety bond.
With that policy in place since January, Vanes and Germann said the tools already were in place to avoid the unnecessary pretrial incarcerations once the pandemic struck about a month ago.
Germann said medical care at the Porter County Jail is at a high enough level that fears of an overwhelming number of severely ill inmates remains a low risk.
Germann said his office won’t relax its position to oppose bond reduction for defendants accused of violent crimes.
Petitions for compassionate release also are being made for state and federal convicts who want their sentences shortened, though not all such appeals succeed.
James A. Lohnes, 48-year-old man wanted to avoid a potential sentence of 30 years prison for strangling local radio personality Velia “Val” Taneff and her daughter, Lana Taneff in 2016. He recently pleaded guilty but mentally ill in Lake Criminal Court in Crown Point to killing the two women.
Lohnes complained in a handwritten letter to federal court he has suffered from hepatitis C and tuberculosis and therefore is “at great risk of death and his life “outweighs his sentence.”
However, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Theresa L. Springmann last week declined Lohnes invitation to have her stop a state court judge from sentencing him to prison later this year, saying she had no authority to interfere in a state court matter under these circumstances.
