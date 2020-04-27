Courts debate whether pandemic makes local jails too dangerous for inmates

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch alleges Caldwell and eight others conspired to traffic cocaine and heroin in Gary. He also charged Caldwell with murdering two men.

Although the U.S. Justice Department declined to seek Caldwell’s execution, his attorneys argue said pretrial detention may end up taking Caldwell’s life anyway.

Maksimovich and Foley said, “COVID-19 is spreading quickly, and our jails and prisons pose a special risk to inmates. Teddia Caldwell is more likely to contract COVID-19 and if he does contract COVID-19 he is more likely to die.

“It defies due process that he should be held in custody pretrial at the risk of life and limb,” they state.

U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich has taken their argument seriously enough to ask federal prosecutors for their position on whether to release Caldwell until his trial, which is being delayed because of the pandemic’s health risks to the gathering of jurors.

The U.S. Attorney has yet to publicly respond to efforts to release Caldwell.

Hundreds of criminal defendants are in pretrial custody in federal and state jails across Northwest Indiana.