Courts in Lake, Porter counties prepare for impact of coronavirus

Judges in Lake and Porter counties said Thursday they have implemented some precautions because of concerns about the coronavirus and expect to put more comprehensive plans in place soon.
Lake Superior Court judges, which include the Criminal, County and Civil divisions, have been talking for weeks about the issue and plan to petition the Indiana Supreme Court to approve a comprehensive plan, Chief Judge John Sedia said.
The Supreme Court must approve changes to lower courts' normal practices.
Judge Diane Boswell, acting senior judge for Lake Superior Court's Criminal Division, said she and her fellow judges are implementing precautions recommended by state and federal health officials, including social distancing techniques.
Potential jurors for a trial in Boswell's court next week will be given more room to spread out and will be called to the courtroom in smaller groups, she said. Attorneys agreed Thursday to allow any potential juror older than 60 to be excused, because data show older people are at higher risk of contracting the virus.
Lake Circuit Court Judge Marissa McDermott issued an order Tuesday requiring those entering her courtrooms to immediately notify staff if they are experiencing flu-like symptoms or if they may have been exposed or may have the COVID-19 virus.
Boswell and McDermott said attorneys practicing in Criminal Division and Circuit Court have been told they can elect to appear remotely for routine hearings.
According to an order issued by McDermott, flu or flu-like symptoms or exposure to anyone with COVID-19 will be considered "good cause" for any motion to appear remotely or continue evidentiary hearings or trials. The court will accommodate requests that don't violate statutory or constitutional rights, the order states.
"We do have a responsibility to the public to continue serving them," McDermott said. "And we're trying to do that in a way that minimizes the spread of the disease as much as possible."
Criminal defense attorneys are encouraged to seek continuances ahead of time if no business will be conducted, and defendants will be excused from appearing for routine hearings, Boswell said.
Though Lake County has not had any confirmed cases of coronavirus, the judges want to minimize any possible impacts of the virus, she said.
"We're trying to be proactive and take some precautions," Boswell said.
The judges have asked staff to implement wellness procedures, including hand washing and sanitizing surfaces, she said. Court security staff could be seen spraying surfaces in several felony courtrooms Thursday.
Sedia said he anticipated filing an emergency petition Friday with the Supreme Court. A comprehensive plan would consolidate the orders of each of the courts into one consistent plan, he said.
Any decision to close the Lake County Government Complex would fall to the Lake County commissioners.
Lake County Commissioner Mike Repay said closing the buildings could present as many problems as it might solve.
"There are a variety of legal activities that need to occur," he said.
Commissioners will continue to monitor the virus' spread, but so far the focus has been on minimizing the number of people in the buildings, he said.
Judges in Porter County are expected to take action next week on a number of courtroom changes designed to curb the spread of the emerging corona virus, Porter Superior Court Judge David Chidester said.
The proposals include using video conferencing from the jail rather than bringing inmates to court to conduct initial hearings, he said.
All but major trials will could also be postponed, Chidester said.
"We don't want big crowds gathering," he said.
Public defenders may also be asked to discontinue face-to-face meetings with their clients at the jail in favor of more protected approaches, Chidester said.
The judges will also discuss temporarily increasing the use of summons for misdemeanor arrests to reduce the number of people in the jail and decreasing the use of civil bench warrants.
"So you're not getting someone who owes money in the jail," Chidester said.
Weekend jail sentences may also be also be temporarily discontinued, he said.
Officials at the Porter County Jail have already enacted precautions, including a 14-day quarantine for new inmates before they are introduced into the general population, Porter County sheriff's Cpl. Benjamin McFalls said.
Incoming inmates will be screened for signs of illness, including an elevated temperature, cough, fatigue or shortness of breath he said. They will also be questioned about travel outside of the country or having come into contact with someone infected with the emerging corona virus.
The Lake County Jail is following its existing flu infection protocol to prevent the introduction of COVID-19 in the inmate population, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said earlier this week.
The procedure calls for every inmate to be screened by a registered nurse at the jail intake. If an inmate appears to have flu-like symptoms, but tests negative for the flu, he or she will be transported to a hospital for coronavirus testing.