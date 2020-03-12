Courts in Lake, Porter counties prepare for impact of coronavirus

Boswell and McDermott said attorneys practicing in Criminal Division and Circuit Court have been told they can elect to appear remotely for routine hearings.

According to an order issued by McDermott, flu or flu-like symptoms or exposure to anyone with COVID-19 will be considered "good cause" for any motion to appear remotely or continue evidentiary hearings or trials. The court will accommodate requests that don't violate statutory or constitutional rights, the order states.

"We do have a responsibility to the public to continue serving them," McDermott said. "And we're trying to do that in a way that minimizes the spread of the disease as much as possible."

Criminal defense attorneys are encouraged to seek continuances ahead of time if no business will be conducted, and defendants will be excused from appearing for routine hearings, Boswell said.

Though Lake County has not had any confirmed cases of coronavirus, the judges want to minimize any possible impacts of the virus, she said.

"We're trying to be proactive and take some precautions," Boswell said.