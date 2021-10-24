 Skip to main content
Courts launch program to aid tenants, landlords during record eviction filings
alert urgent

Eviction Moratorium - File Photo, AP

This Associated Press file photo shows housing activists erecting a sign in Swampscott, Mass.

 Michael Dwyer, file, Associated Press

With thousands of eviction cases filed a month statewide, court officials and task force members announced a plan to implement a pre-eviction diversion program to help struggling landlords and tenants. 

The Indiana Eviction Task Force has recently recommended the Indiana Supreme Court order statewide actions for trial courts, according to a news release. The statewide pre-eviction diversion program aims to aid landlords and tenants in gaining access to federal funds.

The court order, which outlines required actions for trial courts in possible eviction matters, will be effective starting Nov. 1, officials said. 

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

According to the report, a total of 22,344 eviction cases were filed in Indiana from Jan. 1 to June 30, which averages to 3,724 cases per month for both residential and commercial cases. 

Data shows eviction case filings are the highest they have been all year this past September with 5,135 filings. 

Lake County is the second-highest county in the state for the number of eviction filings from January to September, following only Marion County. Lake County was also the only county in Northwest Indiana that made the top-10 list.

The Indiana Eviction Task Force has a diverse membership which represents the interests of landlords and tenants and is chaired by Court of Appeals Judge Robert Altice Jr.

The task force recently provided an interim report, which includes recommendations to implement the statewide pre-eviction diversion program. It also requests courts provide quicker and more effective distribution of Emergency Rental Assistance Funds to both landlords and tenants alike.

The task force will provide a final report to the court in January 2022.

Officials said the aim of the program as a whole is to support economic and housing stability for the sake of local communities, tenants and landlords.

Landlords and tenants can visit courts.in.gov/housing for information on available rental assistance programs to cover some or all back-rent for tenants who qualify; settlement conferences to discuss situations with a neutral facilitator; and resources for legal help.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

