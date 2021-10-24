Courts launch program to aid tenants, landlords during record eviction filings

With thousands of eviction cases filed a month statewide, court officials and task force members announced a plan to implement a pre-eviction diversion program to help struggling landlords and tenants.

The Indiana Eviction Task Force has recently recommended the Indiana Supreme Court order statewide actions for trial courts, according to a news release. The statewide pre-eviction diversion program aims to aid landlords and tenants in gaining access to federal funds.

The court order, which outlines required actions for trial courts in possible eviction matters, will be effective starting Nov. 1, officials said.

According to the report, a total of 22,344 eviction cases were filed in Indiana from Jan. 1 to June 30, which averages to 3,724 cases per month for both residential and commercial cases.

Data shows eviction case filings are the highest they have been all year this past September with 5,135 filings.