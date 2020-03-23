COVID-19 taking a bite out of Region crime?

The growing number of residents hunkering down at home across the Region to help curb the spread of COVID-19 may be having the unintended consequence of slowing crime as well.

"Less people are on the roads, and within this week, less crime has been occurring," said Cpl. Benjamin McFalls of the Porter County Sheriff's Department.

"We believe this situation has reminded our community how to cherish what we have and that life is fragile," he said. "Our officers are ever ready to protect and serve our citizens during this evolving situation."

Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady said his department also has experienced a small decrease in the number of arrests that he attributes to fewer people out and about.

But his department also is among those in the Region attempting to protect jail populations from exposure to the coronavirus by reducing arrests in cases of nonviolent and low-level offenses.

The department is "long forming them," he said, which amounts to issuing a summons to later show up in court, as opposed to carrying out an arrest, he said.