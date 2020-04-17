COVID-19 cases continue to grow among inmates at Westvillle prison

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WESTVILLE — The number of inmates at the nearby Westville Correctional Facility testing positive for COVID-19 continues to grow with 98 reported Friday morning, up from 87 a day earlier and seven on Tuesday, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

There are now 150 confirmed cases among inmates at seven of the state's 21 correctional facilities, IDOC reported. This is up from 116 a day earlier.

The only COVID-19-related death among state inmates remains the one reported earlier this week at the Westville facility.

The number of IDOC staff testing positive was also up Friday to 65 from 58 a day earlier.

Zero positive test results are reported at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, according to the IDOC.

Indiana State Health Commissioner Kristina Box said Thursday during the governor's COVID-19 daily update that there continues to be an increase in coronavirus cases in jails and correctional facilities across the state.

"Like any congregate living situation, our correctional facilities are ripe for rapid transmission of COVID-19," she said.