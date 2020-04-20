COVID-19 cases more than double at Porter County Jail as investigators seek source

There are 221 known cases within the state prison system as of Monday, including 123 at the nearby Westville Correctional Facility, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

There have also been 83 prison staff members test positive, the IDOC said.

A local judge late last week denied the request of one female inmate seeking release from the Porter County Jail.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer is scheduled to hear requests for release Tuesday morning from inmates Melissa Saylor and Anais Wilhelm.

Saylor is behind bars on four felony theft charges, and Wilhelm faces misdemeanor theft and felony theft with a prior conviction, according to court records.

On Wednesday, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer will hear requests of two other inmates, including one who is pregnant and positive with the coronavirus.

Alysha Ramos, 29, who has a long history of substance abuse problems, was denied release from jail late last month despite her late-term pregnancy.

She will appear along with fellow inmate Crystal Camacho, who also is seeking release based on claims of being exposed to the virus, according to court records. Her test results were pending at the time her petition was filed.