COVID-19 cases more than double at Porter County Jail as investigators seek source

VALPARAISO — The number of known COVID-19 cases among inmates at the Porter County Jail has more than doubled to 33 since late last week, the sheriff's department confirmed Monday.
"How the virus originated in our facility is still under investigation," according to the department.
The outbreak at the jail has triggered legal action both in local courts and at the federal level from inmates seeking release. Several court hearings are scheduled this week.
An Indiana Department of Health strike team has been testing at the jail and came up with 20 additional positive test results last week out of 30 samples taken, the sheriff's department said.
"They are all on quarantine status and are being monitored by medical staff," the department said of the impacted inmates. "All subjects that have tested positive are in stable condition. None of the subjects currently have a fever."
Two jail officers have also tested positive, as compared to one last week, according to the department. Both officers are quarantined at home.
"Sheriff (Dave) Reynolds is extremely proud of the jail officers and medical staff that are working on the front lines of this situation," the department said. "They are doing an outstanding job."
Neither the Lake nor LaPorte county jails have reported a confirmed case of COVID-19.
There are 221 known cases within the state prison system as of Monday, including 123 at the nearby Westville Correctional Facility, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
There have also been 83 prison staff members test positive, the IDOC said.
A local judge late last week denied the request of one female inmate seeking release from the Porter County Jail.
Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer is scheduled to hear requests for release Tuesday morning from inmates Melissa Saylor and Anais Wilhelm.
Saylor is behind bars on four felony theft charges, and Wilhelm faces misdemeanor theft and felony theft with a prior conviction, according to court records.
On Wednesday, Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer will hear requests of two other inmates, including one who is pregnant and positive with the coronavirus.
Alysha Ramos, 29, who has a long history of substance abuse problems, was denied release from jail late last month despite her late-term pregnancy.
She will appear along with fellow inmate Crystal Camacho, who also is seeking release based on claims of being exposed to the virus, according to court records. Her test results were pending at the time her petition was filed.
Denzel Davis, who is charged in federal court and being held at the Porter County Jail after allegedly being picked up last summer with nearly nine pounds of methamphetamine, filed an emergency motion Thursday seeking release on bond. He argues he is at particular risk for the coronavirus because of his diagnosis of having asthma and high blood pressure.
