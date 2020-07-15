You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19 exposure closes local government office in wake of Fourth of July gathering, official say
breaking urgent

COVID-19 exposure closes local government office in wake of Fourth of July gathering, official say

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

COVID-19

 John Luke, The Times, file

PORTAGE — The Portage Township assessor's office is scheduled to reopen Thursday morning after being closed since Monday in response to one of its employees being exposed to COVID-19 during a family gathering over the Fourth of July weekend, according to Porter County Attorney Scott McClure.

The employee, who was not identified, has tested negative for the potentially deadly virus but has exhibited symptoms and is believed to be positive, McClure said.

The other employees at the office have tested negative and a glass security barrier has kept any visiting members of the public at a safe distance, he said.

The employee learned around July 6 that one or more family members potentially could have COVID-19, McClure said. The family member or members were tested, and the positive results came back July 8, at which time the employee left work, he said.

The employee had been working at the office the first three days of the week after the family gathering, McClure said.

The employee did not feel ill while at the office but developed coronavirus-type symptoms later, McClure said. The employee is self-quarantined for at least 14 days.

The office, which is located on the grounds of the north county complex along Willowcreek Road, just south of U.S. 6 in Portage, has been cleaned and is ready to reopen Thursday, McClure said. Various county government offices are in the same building, but in different suites and are not considered to be at risk.

Portage Township Assessor Alta Neri said late Wednesday afternoon the closure did not cause any work-related problems.

She said the balance of her staff remains well and voiced confidence in the decision to reopen Thursday.

"It's all OK," she said.

How to NWI school reentry plans compare?

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: NPS rangers block seawall repairs at Ogden Dunes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts