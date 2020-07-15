COVID-19 exposure closes local government office in wake of Fourth of July gathering, official say

PORTAGE — The Portage Township assessor's office is scheduled to reopen Thursday morning after being closed since Monday in response to one of its employees being exposed to COVID-19 during a family gathering over the Fourth of July weekend, according to Porter County Attorney Scott McClure.
The employee, who was not identified, has tested negative for the potentially deadly virus but has exhibited symptoms and is believed to be positive, McClure said.
The other employees at the office have tested negative and a glass security barrier has kept any visiting members of the public at a safe distance, he said.
The employee learned around July 6 that one or more family members potentially could have COVID-19, McClure said. The family member or members were tested, and the positive results came back July 8, at which time the employee left work, he said.
The employee had been working at the office the first three days of the week after the family gathering, McClure said.
The employee did not feel ill while at the office but developed coronavirus-type symptoms later, McClure said. The employee is self-quarantined for at least 14 days.
The office, which is located on the grounds of the north county complex along Willowcreek Road, just south of U.S. 6 in Portage, has been cleaned and is ready to reopen Thursday, McClure said. Various county government offices are in the same building, but in different suites and are not considered to be at risk.
Portage Township Assessor Alta Neri said late Wednesday afternoon the closure did not cause any work-related problems.
She said the balance of her staff remains well and voiced confidence in the decision to reopen Thursday.
"It's all OK," she said.
