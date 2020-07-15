COVID-19 exposure closes local government office in wake of Fourth of July gathering, official say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — The Portage Township assessor's office is scheduled to reopen Thursday morning after being closed since Monday in response to one of its employees being exposed to COVID-19 during a family gathering over the Fourth of July weekend, according to Porter County Attorney Scott McClure.

The employee, who was not identified, has tested negative for the potentially deadly virus but has exhibited symptoms and is believed to be positive, McClure said.

The other employees at the office have tested negative and a glass security barrier has kept any visiting members of the public at a safe distance, he said.

The employee learned around July 6 that one or more family members potentially could have COVID-19, McClure said. The family member or members were tested, and the positive results came back July 8, at which time the employee left work, he said.

The employee had been working at the office the first three days of the week after the family gathering, McClure said.

The employee did not feel ill while at the office but developed coronavirus-type symptoms later, McClure said. The employee is self-quarantined for at least 14 days.