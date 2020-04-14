COVID-19 forces third delay in Portage murder waiver hearing

VALPARAISO — Concerns over COVID-19 have resulted in a third delay for a hearing to decide whether a 15-year-old Gary boy should be waived to adult court to face charges of joining in on the November robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo, of Portage.
Porter County Juvenile Public Defender Harold Harper sought the delay, saying concerns over the coronavirus are preventing him from preparing for the May 13 hearing.
Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger, who said her court is only conducting emergency hearings at this time due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, granted the delay Tuesday until July 15.
She also determined the boy continues to pose a danger to himself and others and thus will remain detained at the county juvenile services center.
Rinkenberger had granted a delay in February at the request of Harper, who said he would need more time to prepare as a result of the decision at the time to send the boy to a state facility to undergo a mental health examination.
She had also granted a delay in December when Harper argued he has not yet received evidence in the case from prosecutors, which he said is understandable considering the large volume of statements from the three charged, witness and autopsy reports, crime scene photos, and social media and cell phone records.
The Times is not identifying the boy unless his case is waived to adult court.
Police say the boy, along with Shaun Thompson, 16, and Jonathan Brown, 17, both of Gary, shot Saucedo and stole $80 from her early in the evening on Nov. 19 after picking her up at an apartment on Kathryn Court in Portage. They lured her out with the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said.
After stopping to have her pay for gasoline, they drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage where Thompson allegedly shot Saucedo, police said.
The boy was surprised that one of his co-defendants shot and killed Saucedo during what was supposed to be a robbery, according to the defense.
The trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they allegedly dumped the body in the abandoned building and then went to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat, police said.
Thompson and Brown were charged in adult court.
