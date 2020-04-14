COVID-19 forces third delay in Portage murder waiver hearing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — Concerns over COVID-19 have resulted in a third delay for a hearing to decide whether a 15-year-old Gary boy should be waived to adult court to face charges of joining in on the November robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo, of Portage.

Porter County Juvenile Public Defender Harold Harper sought the delay, saying concerns over the coronavirus are preventing him from preparing for the May 13 hearing.

Porter County Juvenile Court Magistrate Gwenn Rinkenberger, who said her court is only conducting emergency hearings at this time due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, granted the delay Tuesday until July 15.

She also determined the boy continues to pose a danger to himself and others and thus will remain detained at the county juvenile services center.

Rinkenberger had granted a delay in February at the request of Harper, who said he would need more time to prepare as a result of the decision at the time to send the boy to a state facility to undergo a mental health examination.