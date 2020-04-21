COVID-19 outbreak at jail leaves inmate in limbo, others in fear

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

VALPARAISO — Anais Wilhelm, who is among the 33 inmates at the Porter County Jail who have tested positive so far for COVID-19, told a judge Tuesday she feels scared and stuck.

The 29-year-old Valparaiso woman has completed the jail portion of her sentence after pleading guilty last month to misdemeanor theft and was supposed to be released to a women's recovery home.

But the recovery home is not accepting new residents because of the COVID-19 pandemic and now that she has tested positive for the virus while in jail, Wilhelm no longer has an alternative place to go if she were released.

"Honestly, I don't have anywhere to go," she told the court during a video conference hearing between the courtroom and jail. "I really need to get into the halfway house."

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, who had just denied another inmate's request to leave jail early following her positive diagnosis for the coronavirus, told Wilhelm she had had a different outcome in mind for her.

"I was ready to let you go if you had a place to go," the judge said.

Wilhelm said she is scared living in a quarantined pod at the jail set aside for those who have tested positive for the coronavirus.