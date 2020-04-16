COVID-19 spike at Westville prison; 87 inmates test positive

"We have to do absolutely everything possible to limit the spread of this infection to our most vulnerable populations," she said.

IDOC Commissioner Rob Carter said there are many inmates from a single dorm at Westville, who have tested positive.

"We've had to change the way we do business," he said.

The correctional facilities now have inmates moving in cohorts during meal times and are staggering meals, Carter said.

"We're doing the best we can as far as that goes," he said.

The department has also been working on making its own personal protective equipment for weeks and has equipped each facility, Carter said.

Box said inmates testing positive for coronavirus are receiving appropriate medical care and the state has brought area hospitals and emergency medical services up to date on the situation at Westville.

It was reported earlier this week that a male inmate at Westville, who was over the age of 70, died at the hospital after reporting chest pains and difficulty in breathing.