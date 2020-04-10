COVID-19 tests for Lake County Jail to arrive soon

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

CROWN POINT — COVID-19 tests for inmates are expected to arrive at the Lake County Jail within days, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

Four inmates were in medical isolation with flu-like symptoms as of Thursday, he said.

That's down from six as of April 1 and seven as of March 27.

"The number of inmates with flu-like symptoms is not unusual," Martinez said.

No inmates or jail employees have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Martinez and Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said last week they have taken steps to reduce the populations at their jails by working with attorneys and judges to release inmates when appropriate.

Martinez said his staff was considering inmates' preexisting medical conditions, advanced age, and the number of days left to serve when we provide names of inmates for judges to review for possible release.