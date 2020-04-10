You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
COVID-19 tests for Lake County Jail to arrive soon
topical alert top story urgent

COVID-19 tests for Lake County Jail to arrive soon

Lake County Jail

Lake County Jail

 Marc Chase

CROWN POINT — COVID-19 tests for inmates are expected to arrive at the Lake County Jail within days, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

Four inmates were in medical isolation with flu-like symptoms as of Thursday, he said. 

That's down from six as of April 1 and seven as of March 27.

"The number of inmates with flu-like symptoms is not unusual," Martinez said.

No inmates or jail employees have tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Martinez and Porter County Sheriff Dave Reynolds said last week they have taken steps to reduce the populations at their jails by working with attorneys and judges to release inmates when appropriate.

Martinez said his staff was considering inmates' preexisting medical conditions, advanced age, and the number of days left to serve when we provide names of inmates for judges to review for possible release.

Police in both counties also have worked to reduce the number of people arrested entering the jails by issuing them a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts