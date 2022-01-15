COVID delays trial for man charged with murdering teen found dumped in alley

CROWN POINT — The coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in a trial for a man charged with murdering a 14-year-old Chicago girl and dumping her body in a Gary alley in 2019.
Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, had been scheduled to face a Lake Criminal Court jury starting Jan. 31.
Judge Natalie Bokota told Simmons on Friday morning she and her colleagues in the Lake Superior Court Criminal Division canceled trials scheduled in January due to concern about the spread of COVID-19 in Lake County.
Simmons has pleaded not guilty in the murder of Takaylah Tribitt, who was found shot to death Sept. 16, 2019, in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street.
The teen had been sexually assaulted, her hands were bound behind her back with a cord and a separate cord was wrapped around her neck. None of Tribitt's injuries appeared to be consistent with a struggle or strangulation, according to court documents.
Defense attorney Michael A. Campbell said Simmons wanted to keep the case on the trial calendar because the parties remained deeply divided despite discussions of a possible nontrial resolution.
Bokota rescheduled Simmons' trial for the week of March 14.
The judge did not address Simmons' pending motion to suppress his statements to detectives with the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit during two interviews in the fall of 2020.
Campbell wrote in court filings that police obtained statements from Simmons in violation of his Miranda rights.
Detectives asked Simmons questions about his Facebook profile before they verbally advised him of his Miranda rights, did not provide him with a written copy of his Miranda rights, and didn't tell him they were there to speak with him about a homicide investigation or that the interviews were being recorded.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw wrote videos showed the detectives read Simmons his constitutional rights, repeatedly stopping to ask if he understood them. Each time, Simmons nodded his head up and down and verbally acknowledged he understood, Shaw wrote.