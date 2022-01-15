COVID delays trial for man charged with murdering teen found dumped in alley

CROWN POINT — The coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in a trial for a man charged with murdering a 14-year-old Chicago girl and dumping her body in a Gary alley in 2019.

Deonlashawn Simmons, 36, had been scheduled to face a Lake Criminal Court jury starting Jan. 31.

Judge Natalie Bokota told Simmons on Friday morning she and her colleagues in the Lake Superior Court Criminal Division canceled trials scheduled in January due to concern about the spread of COVID-19 in Lake County.

Simmons has pleaded not guilty in the murder of Takaylah Tribitt, who was found shot to death Sept. 16, 2019, in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street.

The teen had been sexually assaulted, her hands were bound behind her back with a cord and a separate cord was wrapped around her neck. None of Tribitt's injuries appeared to be consistent with a struggle or strangulation, according to court documents.

Defense attorney Michael A. Campbell said Simmons wanted to keep the case on the trial calendar because the parties remained deeply divided despite discussions of a possible nontrial resolution.

Bokota rescheduled Simmons' trial for the week of March 14.