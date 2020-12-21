COVID shelves Portage murder trial

VALPARAISO — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Feb. 1 murder trial of 17-year-old Gary resident Shaun Thompson, who is accused of shooting a Portage woman during a robbery a year ago.

Thompson was to appear in court Monday morning for a status hearing, but that was canceled along with this trial after the Indiana Supreme Court issued an order a week ago suspending jury trials statewide until March 1 because COVID-19 cases continue to surge, according to the court.

A new status hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 22 before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, according to court files.

Thompson is among three Gary youths charged in the Nov. 19, 2019, robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo. Police say Thompson is the one who shot Saucedo.

The group picked up Saucedo at her Portage apartment under the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said. They stole $80 from her and drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, where then-16-year-old Thompson allegedly shot her while both were inside the vehicle.

Also in the car and charged are Roderick Silas, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, and Jonathan Brown, who was 17.