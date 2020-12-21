 Skip to main content
COVID shelves Portage murder trial
VALPARAISO — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced the cancellation of the Feb. 1 murder trial of 17-year-old Gary resident Shaun Thompson, who is accused of shooting a Portage woman during a robbery a year ago.

Thompson was to appear in court Monday morning for a status hearing, but that was canceled along with this trial after the Indiana Supreme Court issued an order a week ago suspending jury trials statewide until March 1 because COVID-19 cases continue to surge, according to the court.

A new status hearing in the case is scheduled for Feb. 22 before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, according to court files.

Thompson is among three Gary youths charged in the Nov. 19, 2019, robbery and shooting death of 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo. Police say Thompson is the one who shot Saucedo.

The group picked up Saucedo at her Portage apartment under the false claim of selling her marijuana, police said. They stole $80 from her and drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, where then-16-year-old Thompson allegedly shot her while both were inside the vehicle.

Also in the car and charged are Roderick Silas, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, and Jonathan Brown, who was 17.

After the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they dumped Saucedo's body before heading off to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat, police said.

Silas, now 16, pleaded guilty earlier this month to a felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in return for prosecutors dropping counts of aiding, inducing or causing a murder, and murder in perpetration of a robbery.

Silas agrees, as part of the deal, to testify and otherwise cooperate with prosecutors against co-defendants Thompson and Brown, now 18, also of Gary.

Brown's pretrial hearing was put off until Jan. 26 at the request of his attorney, who told the court in September he has been in touch with prosecutors and is working on a nontrial resolution in the case.

Thompson's attorney is seeking to toss out a statement his client gave to Portage police, arguing Thompson did not properly waive his rights.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

