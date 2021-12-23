COVID surge delays federal drug trial of four Gary men

HAMMOND — The much-postponed trial for the estranged husband of a Gary city councilwoman has fallen victim to the latest COVID-19 resurgence.
U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon has canceled the January start date for a jury to hear charges of illicit drug trafficking against 46-year-old Teddia “Teddy” Caldwell.
Caldwell and his co-defendants, 30-year-old Devonte “Lil Bro” Hodge, 28-year-old Devontae Martin and 28-year-old Taquan “Boonie” Clarke, all of Gary will now be tried later this summer.
Simon granted this latest delay at the request of John Maksimovich, one of Caldwell’s attorneys.
Maksimovich argued the new pandemic wave raised concerns about the safety of the four defendants, their attorneys, the court’s staff and jurors who were scheduled to gather next month in a courtroom for what is estimated to be a three week trial.
The judge has reset the case to begin the week of Aug. 22, 2022.
Caldwell, the estranged husband of Gary Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, is accused of directing his co-defendants to sell heroin and crack cocaine between June 2016 and February 2018.
The U.S. Attorney’s office is prosecuting them as the result of an investigation by the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Gary-based GRIT (Gang Response Investigative Team, with the assistance of Indiana state, Lake County and Gary police.
A federal grand jury first indicted the four men in early 2018 on felony charges of conspiracy to possess and distribute illicit drugs through armed violence.
The 28-page federal indictment alleges Caldwell sold more than $38,000 of crack cocaine and heroin to an confidential FBI informant in late 2017 and early 2018.
The government alleges Hodge also killed 29-year-old Akeem Oliver on Oct. 8, 2016, near 20th and Virginia in Gary’s Midtown section because Caldwell thought the victim was telling police about the gang’s activities.
The government alleges Caldwell, Martin and Clarke then killed 43-year-old Kevin Hood on July 28, 2017 during a robbery attempt. The government alleges the trio targeted Hood because they believed he was possessed large amounts of cocaine.
The case was delayed last year because the court banned all in-person events during the initial months of the pandemic.
There also was a further pause while the U.S. Department of Justice decided on whether Caldwell should face the death penalty. They opted not to charge him with capital murder.