COVID surge delays federal drug trial of four Gary men

HAMMOND — The much-postponed trial for the estranged husband of a Gary city councilwoman has fallen victim to the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon has canceled the January start date for a jury to hear charges of illicit drug trafficking against 46-year-old Teddia “Teddy” Caldwell.

Caldwell and his co-defendants, 30-year-old Devonte “Lil Bro” Hodge, 28-year-old Devontae Martin and 28-year-old Taquan “Boonie” Clarke, all of Gary will now be tried later this summer.

Simon granted this latest delay at the request of John Maksimovich, one of Caldwell’s attorneys.

Maksimovich argued the new pandemic wave raised concerns about the safety of the four defendants, their attorneys, the court’s staff and jurors who were scheduled to gather next month in a courtroom for what is estimated to be a three week trial.

The judge has reset the case to begin the week of Aug. 22, 2022.

Caldwell, the estranged husband of Gary Councilwoman Linda Barnes-Caldwell, is accused of directing his co-defendants to sell heroin and crack cocaine between June 2016 and February 2018.