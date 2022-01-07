COVID surge derails another Porter County trial; Valpo murder case reset

He said the Porter County positivity rate is at 22.43%, which means that nearly a quarter of its COVID-19 tests are returning positive.

Clymer declared a COVID-19 emergency for his court, saying he cannot assure the safety and health of potential jurors and others involved in a trial at this time.

A hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 28 to determine the county's status and the likelihood of the trial going forward as now scheduled.

The swelling COVID-19 pandemic had derailed this week's trial of Curtis Jones, a one-time Porter County police officer accused of beating his infant son and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.

That trial was delayed until April 26 both because of the threat it would pose to participants and because it has already impacted the lead counsel for the defendant, according to court records.

The Willliams' trial has been postponed multiple times, including to allow for negotiations between the defense and prosecutors.

Williams is accused of holding down and battering a man at the man's Valparaiso apartment while his friend, Thompson, searched the unit for marijuana and THC wax, police said.