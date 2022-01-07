COVID surge derails another Porter County trial; Valpo murder case reset

VALPARAISO — Porter County's continued uncontrolled spread of COVID-19 has derailed yet another trial, this time one involving a Valparaiso murder case.
The accused, John Williams, 29, was to go to trial Tuesday on the Jan. 29, 2020, stabbing death of his friend, 36-year-old Travis Thompson, of Valparaiso.
But prosecutors filed a motion seeking a delay, in part because of the health threats posed by the current rapid spread of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus. Porter County has been designated by the state as having a red, or the highest possible, status for the spread of COVID-19.
Prosecutors also said they learned this week that two witnesses in the case are unavailable to appear for next week's trial due to testing positive for COVID-19.
Prosecutors also filed additional felony counts against Williams, accusing him of attempting to push an officer down a set of stairs at the Porter County Jail on Dec. 17.
The new charges are attempted battery on a public safety official with bodily injury, battery on a public safety official and resisting law enforcement, according to court documents.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer agreed Friday to postpone next week's trial until Feb. 1 and said it will take place at that time unless the county's red designation has not changed.
He said the Porter County positivity rate is at 22.43%, which means that nearly a quarter of its COVID-19 tests are returning positive.
Clymer declared a COVID-19 emergency for his court, saying he cannot assure the safety and health of potential jurors and others involved in a trial at this time.
A hearing in the case was scheduled for Jan. 28 to determine the county's status and the likelihood of the trial going forward as now scheduled.
The swelling COVID-19 pandemic had derailed this week's trial of Curtis Jones, a one-time Porter County police officer accused of beating his infant son and leaving the boy disabled and with a much shorter life expectancy.
That trial was delayed until April 26 both because of the threat it would pose to participants and because it has already impacted the lead counsel for the defendant, according to court records.
The Willliams' trial has been postponed multiple times, including to allow for negotiations between the defense and prosecutors.
Williams is accused of holding down and battering a man at the man's Valparaiso apartment while his friend, Thompson, searched the unit for marijuana and THC wax, police said.
During the encounter, the man being held down grabbed a knife and, while targeting Williams, wound up stabbing Thompson, according to police.
After making a failed attempt to get Thompson into his vehicle, Williams and a woman drove away, leaving him behind bleeding profusely in the 700 block of Elm Street, police said. Police and paramedics were unable to revive Thompson, and it was later determined he died as a result of blood loss caused by a stab wound on his upper left leg that severed the femoral artery.
Williams is charged with murder, two counts of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, two counts of robbery resulting in bodily injury, aggravated battery when assault poses a substantial risk of death, two counts of robbery and one count of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, court records show.
A habitual offender enhancement was also filed against Williams, which claims he had three or more unrelated felony convictions prior to this most recent case.
Police said they learned during their investigation that Williams and the woman "discussed taking Thompson's body to an abandoned residence in Gary, however, they did not, based upon how fast he expired."
The woman with Williams later told police they discarded the clothes Williams was wearing on a burn pile. The clothes were later retrieved by police.
A witness reportedly told police Williams and Thompson went to the apartment without money and with the intention of stealing drugs.