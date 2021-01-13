COVID surging at LaPorte jail after nearly 10 months of keeping it out, an official says

LAPORTE — After successfully dodging the coronavirus for the past nine and half months, LaPorte County Jail is experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases, with 43 inmates infected so far, an official said.

The infection rate amounted to 13 percent of the jail population as of Wednesday morning, and 95 other inmates, who have tested negative so far, are being quarantined after being exposed to a positive inmate, said Derek J. Allen, administrative captain and public information officer with the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

"No, there have not been any hospitalizations or deaths for any of our inmates as the result of COVID," he said in response to an inquiry from The Times.

The spread of the virus followed a recent positive test result from a single inmate, Allen said. There were 326 inmates at the facility as of Wednesday morning.

"Inmates are provided with a mask when there is a need for them to move throughout the jail and outside of their assigned cell block," he said. "Posters have been placed throughout the cell blocks reminding inmates to utilize good hygiene practices."

