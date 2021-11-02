 Skip to main content
CP man touched child, exposed self during trick-or-treating, Portage police say; Drunken clown arrested as well
PORTAGE — A report of an intoxicated clown out on Halloween night with another man touching a child and exposing himself while urinating landed the two behind bars, Portage police said.

James Anderson, 41, with Crown Point and Valparaiso addresses, was arrested on charges of public nudity and public intoxication, according to the police report.

Jason Lach, 43, of Portage, who was dressed as a clown and carrying both a beer and handgun, was also arrested and faces a charge of public intoxication, police said.

A witness told police he was out with his wife and 4-year-old daughter in the area of Boulder Avenue and Evelyn Street after 7:30 p.m. Sunday when he was approached from behind by two men, later identified as Anderson and Lach.

The man said Anderson tapped him on his shoulder and then reached down and stroked his daughter's hair several times, police said. The man said he pushed Anderson's hand away, told him to leave and then watched as Anderson exposed himself while urinating in the street with his daughter and other children and adults in the area trick-or-treating.

Police said when they responded to the area, they found the two men holding hands and the one dressed like a clown, Lach, pulling the other man down the sidewalk. The other man, later identified as Anderson, was stumbling and struggling to walk, police said.

"He was leaning back to the point of almost falling backwards," the report says.

The men reportedly told police they were walking home from a house nearby. Lach was uncooperative and argumentative with officers, police said.

"The 'clown' continued to argue loudly, and I warned him to calm down and stop yelling," police said.

Lach was carrying a beer and had a pistol in a holster on his hip, according to police. Police took the gun for safekeeping.

Anderson admitted to having had several drinks and denied exposing himself and urinating in the street, the incident report says.

Both men were then arrested and taken to the Porter County jail.

