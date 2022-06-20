UPDATE: Crash cleared along local stretch of I-94, state says

HAMMOND — A Monday morning crash that closed an eastbound lane of Interstate 80/94 just east of Kennedy Avenue has been cleared, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The crash temporarily tied up traffic during the late morning police said.
Gallery: Munster's Centennial Park the latest Region park to impose parking fees
John J. Watkins, The Times
The Munster parks department will soon be implementing metered parking for visitors to Centennial Park.
Town officials said they are now charging out-of-town visitors because property tax caps have hampered their ability to fund the operations of Centennial Park.
The Munster parks department will soon be implementing metered parking for visitors to Centennial Park.
Centennial Park is the latest in Northwest Indiana to impose user fees.
The Munster parks department will soon be implementing metered parking for visitors to Centennial Park.
On Tuesday, the town of Munster will start to charge metered parking of $2 an hour or $5 a day to non-residents
