 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

UPDATE: Crash brings eastbound I-94 to a halt in Porter County; no quick fix, police say

  • 0

PORTER — A rollover semi-truck just west of Ind. 49 has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 94, Indiana State Police reported.

The crash occurred between Wagner Road and Ind. 49, the state said.

A surveillance image from the area of Wagner Road shows traffic at a stand still and police say it could be some time before the roadway is reopened.

0 Comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Cattle herd scamper through snow as freezing weather hits across the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts