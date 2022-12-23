UPDATE: Crash brings eastbound I-94 to a halt in Porter County; no quick fix, police say

PORTER — A rollover semi-truck just west of Ind. 49 has closed all eastbound lanes of Interstate 94, Indiana State Police reported.
The crash occurred between Wagner Road and Ind. 49, the state said.
A surveillance image from the area of Wagner Road shows traffic at a stand still and police say it could be some time before the roadway is reopened.
