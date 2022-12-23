Crash closes local lanes of I-65, state says

LAKE STATION — A crash has blocked two northbound lanes of Interstate 65 between 37th Avenue and 35th Avenue, the Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and the blockage is expected to remain in place until mid morning, INDOT said.
The state is also warning of black ice and wind speed problems along Interstate 94 at U.S. 421 in LaPorte County.
PHOTOS: Youth group spreads holiday cheer at area shelters
Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts
Members of the Sikh Vand Ke Chako youth organization drop off gifts at the St. Jude House on Thursday in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts
Ankur Kaur from the Sikh Vand Ke Chako youth organization arranges gifts Thursday at the St. Jude House in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts
Members of the Sikh Vand Ke Chako youth organization drop off gifts Thursday at the St. Jude House in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts
Members of the Sikh Vand Ke Chako youth organization pose for a picture before heading out to distribute gifts Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts
St. Jude House Executive Director Ryan Elinkowski, right, thanks members of the Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization for gifts that they delivered Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts
Members of the Sikh Vand Ke Chako youth organization deliver gifts Thursday to the St. Jude House in Crown Point.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sikh Vand ke Chako youth organization distribute gifts
Members of the Sikh Vand Ke Chako youth organization unload gifts at the St. Jude House in Crown Point Thursday.
John J. Watkins, The Times
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.