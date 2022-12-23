 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash closes local lanes of I-65, state says

LAKE STATION — A crash has blocked two northbound lanes of Interstate 65 between 37th Avenue and 35th Avenue, the Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area and the blockage is expected to remain in place until mid morning, INDOT said.

The state is also warning of black ice and wind speed problems along Interstate 94 at U.S. 421 in LaPorte County.

