Crash leaves 3,000 in Duneland without power, officials say

BURNS HARBOR — A crash along a stretch of Ind. 149 is blamed for an outage overnight into Monday that left around 3,000 customers in the area without power, officials say.

A vehicle left the highway shortly before midnight in the area of Tech Drive and struck a pole carrying high-tension lines, Burns Harbor fire officials said.

The collision sparked a pole fire, which burned until a NIPSCO crew arrived on the scene to turn off the power, fire officials said.

The crash reportedly resulted in a power outage lasting nearly four hours in Chesterton, Burns Harbor and Porter.

The driver of the car escaped injury and refused medical attention at the scene, officials said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.