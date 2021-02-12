Crash near Portage elementary school leads to drunken driver with a 'road beer,' police say

PORTAGE — A damaged sign outside of Jones Elementary School led police to a 64-year-old motorist Wednesday morning, who said he was on the way to liquor store after having consumed four beers and having a "road beer" with him, according to the arrest report.

Leo Rigdon, of Portage, was found to have a blood alcohol level just more than twice the legal limit and was taken into custody on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangering a person, leaving the scene of a crash and a couple other OWI counts, Portage police said.

Police said they responded at 10:19 a.m. to the school at 2374 McCool Road for a report of a hit-and-run crash. Officers found a bent street parking sign on the south side of the building and muddy tire tracks indicating a vehicle had recently been stuck in a snow bank.

Other officers reported a vehicle they stopped at a local liquor store had front-end damage matching the sign incident. The driver, Rigdon, said he was not injured in the crash and was unsure why he did not stay at the scene, police said.

Police said Rigdon appeared intoxicated and officers found an empty beer can in the car that Rigdon described as his "road beer."