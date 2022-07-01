Crash shuts down lanes along local stretch of I-94, state says

HAMMOND — A crash Friday morning at Kennedy Avenue has temporarily shut down westbound lanes along Interstate 80/94 as the busy holiday commute gets underway, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
INDOT expects the lanes to reopen by mid morning.
Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
