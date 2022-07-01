 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash shuts down lanes along local stretch of I-94, state says

I-94 crash

HAMMOND — A crash Friday morning at Kennedy Avenue has temporarily shut down westbound lanes along Interstate 80/94 as the busy holiday commute gets underway, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

INDOT expects the lanes to reopen by mid morning.

Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.

