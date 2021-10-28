UPDATE: Two injured in crash on Crown Point's main drag

CROWN POINT — The 1100 block of North Main Street remains closed for utility repairs following a morning crash involving several vehicles, according to an update from Crown Point Fire and Rescue.

Two patients were transported from the crash scene with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Motorists have been encouraged to avoid the crash scene, which is in the area of the Dunkin' Donuts.

The road was expected to be closed for a prolonged period to allow for an investigation and cleanup.

Come back to nwi.com for updates on this developing story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.