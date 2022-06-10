Crash, stalled semi fouling traffic along I-94, police say

HAMMOND — Traffic is tied up Friday morning along the local stretch of Intestate 94 as a result of a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes and a stalled semi-truck on the eastbound side, Indiana State Police said.
A crash involving five vehicles occurred around 8:30 a.m. between Kennedy Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard, police said.
The two left lanes of the highway are blocked for the emergency response and cleanup, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
