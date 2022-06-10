 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash, stalled semi fouling traffic along I-94, police say

Traffic is tied up Friday morning along the local stretch of Intestate 94 as a result of a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes and a stalled semi-truck on the eastbound side, Indiana State Police said.

HAMMOND — Traffic is tied up Friday morning along the local stretch of Intestate 94 as a result of a multi-vehicle collision in the westbound lanes and a stalled semi-truck on the eastbound side, Indiana State Police said.

A crash involving five vehicles occurred around 8:30 a.m. between Kennedy Avenue and Indianapolis Boulevard, police said.

The two left lanes of the highway are blocked for the emergency response and cleanup, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The lanes are expected to remain closed through mid morning, INDOT said.

The stalled semi-truck is located along the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Cline Avenue, police said.

