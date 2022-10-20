Crash, stalled vehicle fouling local I-65 traffic, state says

MERRILLVILLE — A three-vehicle collision and a stalled vehicle were fouling northbound traffic along the local stretch of Interstate 65 Thursday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The crash occurred between 72nd Place and 61st Avenue, INDOT said.
State police had no further details, but the two left lanes were reportedly blocked.
The stalled vehicle was located between 61st Avenue and 49th Avenue, the state said. The stall was blocking the left lane.
Bob Kasarda
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
