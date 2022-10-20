 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Crash, stalled vehicle fouling local I-65 traffic, state says

  • Updated
  • 0
A three-vehicle collision and a stalled vehicle were fouling northbound traffic along the local stretch of Interstate 65 Thursday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred between 72nd Place and 61st Avenue, INDOT said.

State police had no further details, but the two left lanes were reportedly blocked.

The stalled vehicle was located between 61st Avenue and 49th Avenue, the state said. The stall was blocking the left lane.

