Crash with ejection causes power outages in Chesterton, Portage areas, officials say

BURNS HARBOR — A rollover crash caused serious injuries and a temporary power outage in Porter County communities Wednesday afternoon.

First responders were called at 2:07 p.m. to U.S. 20 near the Pilot Travel Center at 243 Melton Road in the area of Interstate 94 in Burns Harbor.

Preliminary investigations showed the crash involved two vehicles and was caused by a vehicle disregarding traffic signals at the intersection, the Burns Harbor Fire Department said.

One individual was ejected from the vehicle that rolled over, the Burns Harbor Fire Department said.

The person was seriously injured and was airlifted from the parking lot of the nearby Rocket Fireworks store. The individual is being treated at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Illinois. The patient's current condition is unknown and there were no other injuries.

The crash caused several power outages in the Chesterton and Portage area but it appeared that power was restored by 6 p.m., according to NIPSCO.

First responders said the area was cleared for regular traffic shortly after the crash.

Burns Harbor firefighters were aided by Porter Fire Department. No further information was immediately available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.