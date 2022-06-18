 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Crash with ejection on I-80 sends driver to hospital

  • 0
File photo
The Times

LAKE STATION — A driver was injured after being ejected in an interstate crash, police said. 

First responders were called around 3 p.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 by the Ripley Street exit in Lake Station, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Bobbie Crowder. 

One person was ejected from the vehicle and was taken by ambulance from the scene in unknown condition. No other injuries were reported. 

The cause of the crash is under continued investigation by ISP troopers. 

There were no major closures and traffic was able to move slowly though the area. 

0 Comments
0
0
2
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Juneteenth celebrated on PNW campus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts