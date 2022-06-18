Crash with ejection on I-80 sends driver to hospital

LAKE STATION — A driver was injured after being ejected in an interstate crash, police said.
First responders were called around 3 p.m. Saturday to a single-vehicle crash in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 by the Ripley Street exit in Lake Station, said Indiana State Police Cpl. Bobbie Crowder.
One person was ejected from the vehicle and was taken by ambulance from the scene in unknown condition. No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the crash is under continued investigation by ISP troopers.
There were no major closures and traffic was able to move slowly though the area.
