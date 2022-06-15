 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert urgent

Crash with injuries closes lanes on area highway, police say

A crash with injuries Wednesday morning has shut down the two left lanes of northbound Interstate 294/80 at Torrence Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

LANSING — A crash with injuries Wednesday morning has shut down the two left lanes of northbound Interstate 294/80 at Torrence Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

Two lanes remain open on the busy stretch of highway, police said.

The crash was reported at 4:39 a.m. and no estimate was give for cleanup.

