Crash with injuries closes lanes on area highway, police say

LANSING — A crash with injuries Wednesday morning has shut down the two left lanes of northbound Interstate 294/80 at Torrence Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.
Two lanes remain open on the busy stretch of highway, police said.
The crash was reported at 4:39 a.m. and no estimate was give for cleanup.
Come back to nwi.com for updates as they become available.
