Crash with injury closes U.S. 30 in Valpo, police say

VALPARAISO — The westbound lanes of U.S. 30 in the area of Hayes Leonard Road are expected to remain closed for the next few hours following a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one person being flown out for medical care, police said around 10:30 a.m.

Valparaiso police said they responded to the area around 8:30 a.m. and discovered one vehicle in the crash was a semi-truck.

The crash also forced the closure of the southbound lanes onto Hayes Leonard Road to allow for the investigation, Valparaiso police Sgt. Joe Hall said.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area. The preferred detour for U.S. 30 is Coolwood Drive south to Joliet Road, Hall said. This provides access to Ind. 130 and County Road 250 West.

"As the investigation remains active, no further information will be available at this time," Hall said.

