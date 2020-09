Crashes, drunken driving keeps troopers busy on Labor Day weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Labor Day weekend kept Indiana State troopers busy as crashes and drunken driving incidents littered the interstates.

Over the four-day period spanning the holiday weekend, seven drivers were arrested for driving under the influence, including one juvenile, according to a news release from Indiana State Police. In addition, increased patrols netted several arrests for drug possession and dealing including meth, cocaine, marijuana and police also collected a stolen handgun from an arrest.

On top of criminal cases, police also responded to a number of crashes.

On Sunday Indiana State Police were called to a fatal motorcycle crash in Steuben County, in which preliminary investigations revealed alcohol was a suspected factor. Eight other crashes caused injuries and there were 11 crashes that caused damage to vehicles but the occupants were unharmed.

Indiana State Police asked that anyone who sees reckless or impaired driving to call 911 to prevent a possible crash.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.