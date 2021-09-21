 Skip to main content
Crashes, police activity back up Region traffic Tuesday afternoon
alert urgent

Traffic stock
Jonathan Miano, file, The Times

Motorists should pack plenty of patience if they're trying to get around the Region Tuesday afternoon as vehicle crashes and police activity are slowing traffic on several major roads.

In Crown Point, a crash on southbound Interstate 65 at U.S. 231 had shut down two left lanes on I-65, backing up traffic beyond U.S. 30 into Merrillville and causing slowdowns up to Ridge Road.

All lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m. but the traffic delays are expected to continue for up to another hour.

It's a similar story on westbound U.S. 30 at State Road 49 in Valparaiso where a rolled over semi-trailer has U.S. 30 shut down, along with the ramp from northbound Ind. 49 to U.S. 30, police said.

According to police, vehicles traveling westbound on U.S. 30 are temporarily being diverted onto northbound Ind. 49 while the road is closed.

A third major backup is ongoing just across the state line where police have closed both directions of Illinois 394 between U.S. 30 and Glenwood-Dyer Road following an alleged expressway shooting.

Traffic from northbound Illinois 394 is being diverted onto U.S. 30 while police activity is ongoing.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

