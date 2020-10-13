Creative theft attempt fails at Portage store, lands shopper behind bars, police say

PORTAGE — A 32-year-old woman faces a felony count of theft after allegedly grabbing a child's car seat and toy organizer from the shelf at the local Walmart store, returning the two items as though she had purchased them and then using an in-store credit to obtain three other items, police said.

Alexandria Rodriguez, who is listed as being both from Gary and Jackson Township in Porter County, denied the accusations and said there was confusion over an older car seat she was attempting to return, according to Portage police.

Police said they were called to the store shortly after 5 p.m. Monday and found Rodriguez excited and difficult to understand.

A man with Rodriguez said they were not at the store to return a car seat and he had no idea what she had been up to, police said.

Rodriquez was reportedly uncooperative during her arrest, collapsed to her knees and began yelling that officers threw her to the ground while she was pregnant, according to police. A pregnancy test at the jail returned negative, police said.