Crete man arrest for assault, damage to school bus, police say

SAUK VILLAGE — Police arrested a Crete man for aggravated assault and criminal damage to a school bus.

Troopers from the Illinois State Police Chicago District investigated a report of criminal damage to a school bus when no children were present at 3:34 p.m. on March 18 on Interstate 57 northbound at 127th Street in Cook County. Officers identified the vehicle and offender after responding to the scene.

Sauk Village police arrested Shawn R. Whirl on unrelated criminal charges Friday, identifying Whirl as the suspect in the March 18 incident. They detained his vehicle.

"Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Agents charged Shawn R. Whirl, a 52-year-old male from Crete, IL with aggravated assault (Class A Misdemeanor) and criminal damage to property (Class A Misdemeanor) in reference to an incident on March 18, 2022 on Interstate 57 northbound at 127th Street in Cook County, IL," Illinois State Police said in a press release. "ISP DCI Zone 1 Agents responded to Sauk Village PD and charged Whirl with aggravated assault and criminal damage to property."

Whirl remains in the custody of the Sauk Village police on unrelated charges.

