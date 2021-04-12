Crews rescue turtles, snakes from Crown Point house fire

CROWN POINT — Firefighters recused turtles, snakes and other reptiles while fighting a fire in a 19th-century house on the corner of East Monitor Street and North Indiana Avenue.

No one was injured in the fire, Crown Point Assistant Fire Chief Mark Baumgardner said.

Crown Point Fire Rescue responded to the fire late Monday afternoon. Firefighters knocked down part of a wooden fence to get around to the backdoor and were raising a ladder to the balcony of the two-story home, which is next to the South Shore Arts Artful Gardens.

The distinctive 3,302-square-foot home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms was built in 1880, according to Realtor.com. It had been converted into an apartment building with three units, Baumgardner said.

The two adults and two children who lived in the only occupied unit were able to escape from the fire, which started in their apartment, he said.

"There was heavy smoke when we arrived," he said. "The building suffered significant damage. It's too early to tell if it will be declared uninhabitable. That will be up to the building department."