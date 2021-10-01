Crews respond to rollover crash in front of Albanese Candy Factory

HOBART — A vehicle rolled over in a two-car crash in front of Albanese Candy Factory on Friday afternoon.

First responders were called to the wreck around 4:49 p.m. in the eastbound lanes in the 5400 block of East Lincoln Highway, said Merrillville Fire Department Assistant Chief John Reitz.

Two vehicles collided and ended up in the median. Reitz said one vehicle rolled over and the other sustained minor damage.

Firefighters reported no one was transported to the hospital.

The crash was quickly cleared from the roadway with no current closures as of 5:45 p.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

