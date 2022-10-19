Crews work to remove overturned truck along Porter County stretch of I-94. state says

BURNS HARBOR — The right shoulder of the local stretch of westbound Interstate 94 was closed Wednesday morning as crews work to remove an overturned semi-truck, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.
The overturned truck is between U.S. 20 and Jensen Drive, the state says.
The work is expected to continue through midmorning.
