Crews works to remove overturned truck along Porter County stretch of I-94. state says

The right shoulder of the local stretch of westbound Intestate 94 is closed as crews work to remove an overturned semi-truck, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

BURNS HARBOR — The right shoulder of the local stretch of westbound Interstate 94 was closed Wednesday morning as crews work to remove an overturned semi-truck, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

The overturned truck is located between U.S. 20 and Jensen Drive, the state says.

The work is expected to continue through midmorning, according to INDOT.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

