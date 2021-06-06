Crime of historical proportions: Region native remembers deadly 1933 plane explosion over Chesterton

The crash attracted attention far beyond the local Duneland community, as was evidenced by the FBI documents Alaspa obtained through his Freedom of Information Act search.

“There were notes from (the first FBI Director J. Edgar) Hoover himself,” he said.

What Alaspa learned from his research is that the plane in question was on its way to California. Planes in those days were not able to carry enough fuel to make the cross-country trip in one leg, so stops were scheduled along the way like this one in Cleveland that was next headed to Chicago.

This plane was considered pretty high-tech for the era, nonetheless, with its height during flight, pressurized cabin and air conditioning.

Investigators never did determine whether the explosive on this flight was loaded on the plane somewhere en route or carried on by a passenger or crew, he said.

There has been a lot of talk about a businessman on board from Chicago, who appears to have gone to New York just to get away, Alaspa said. What has raised suspicion is that he got on board in New York with a package that he was not willing to turn over to be stowed away with the other luggage.