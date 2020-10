Crime scene found after gunshot victim walks into hospital, police say

GARY — Investigators zeroed in on a vehicle after gunshots were heard ringing in the area Tuesday night.

At 7:24 p.m. police were called to a shots fired report in the 800 block of Pierce Street in Gary, said Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

Authorities found no victims in the area, but a short time later learned of a walk-in male gunshot victim of an unknown age at Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus. The male's condition was unknown Wednesday night.

Police found a vehicle with evidence of a shooting in the area and are still investigating, in search of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gary Police Department crime tip line at 866-CRIME-GP. Callers may request to remain anonymous.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.