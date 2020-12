Crime scene investigation spans 3 businesses, shuts down portion of Grant Street

GARY — Crime scene tape spanned three Gary businesses as police investigated the scene of a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night.

Around 7:20 p.m. Gary police and members of the Lake County Crime Scene Investigations Unit converged in the area of Grant Street and West 23rd Avenue in Gary.

As of 9:30 p.m. authorities had Grant Street blocked off between West 23rd Avenue and West 22nd Avenue, an eyewitness at the scene reported.

Police investigated a wreck that included at least four vehicles in the Advanced Auto Parts parking lot, where a black SUV showed heavy damage on the front and passenger sides.

Crime scene tape stretched across Grant Street to the Clark gas station at the intersection, including a section of gas pumps. The scene also included a part of the parking lot of a neighboring restaurant, Jerk to Go.

The Gary Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for further information.

