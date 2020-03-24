You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Criminal hearing for former Portage official delayed until May
alert top story urgent

Criminal hearing for former Portage official delayed until May

{{featured_button_text}}
Chris Stidham

Then-Portage mayoral candidate Chris Stidham answers panel questions during the 2019 debate.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

PORTAGE — The initial hearing has again been postponed for Christopher Stidham, the former Democratic Portage clerk-treasurer charged last month with a felony count of official misconduct.

The hearing, which had been scheduled to take place Tuesday afternoon after being continued from a week earlier, is now set for 1 p.m. May 26 before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer, according to court records.

Many cases in Porter County courts have been delayed due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The charge accuses 37-year-old Stidham of "creating obligations in excess of appropriations by issuing a bond, certificate or warrant for the payment of money in excess of an appropriation" while performing his official duties.

The offense occurred between Jan. 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2016, according to the charge.

Audit demands Stidham repay $14,000 in misconduct case

Stidham is alleged to have paid Keeping the Books, ERG Advisors and Paramount Technology Solutions a combined total of $70,000, contracting them without the city Board of Public Works' approval. All three companies were registered to Rachel E. Glass, Stidham's then-girlfriend and now wife.

The allegations against Stidham originated in April, when then-Mayor John Cannon, a Republican, appointed a bipartisan executive investigative committee to look into potential malfeasance in the clerk-treasurer's office.

Former Portage Clerk-Treasurer Stidham charged with official misconduct

Stidham has denied any wrongdoing and previously has said the allegations stem from personal political motivations.

The State Board of Accounts is calling on Stidham to reimburse the city and the state a total of $14,564.55 following its investigation into his alleged misconduct in office.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts