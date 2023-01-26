Criminal indictment of Lake County sheriff affirmed by Indiana Court of Appeals

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. may soon go on trial, with his liberty and his elected office on the line, after the Indiana Court of Appeals declined Thursday to dismiss the pending criminal indictment against him.

In a 3-0 ruling, the appellate court said it found no basis to undo the Jan. 6, 2022, decision of a Lake County grand jury to formally accuse Martinez of resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, and misdemeanor reckless driving.

According to court records, Martinez allegedly failed to stop while driving an unmarked, county-owned Jeep TrackHawk at 96 mph in a 45-mph zone in what police described as a "completely reckless" manner on Main Street in Crown Point and Taft Street and U.S. 30 in Merrillville on Sept. 18, 2021, as two Crown Point police officers chased him with their lights and sirens activated.

The officers terminated their pursuit when Martinez allegedly flashed the red-and-blue law enforcement light bar at the back of his vehicle to indicate that the vehicle was in use for law enforcement purposes, even though there were no emergency calls for the Lake County Sheriff's Department at that time, records show.

Police later located the vehicle around midnight in a handicapped-parking spot at Karma Cigar in Merrillville and subsequently linked it to Martinez, according to court records.

Records show Martinez was indicted by the grand jury, upon the recommendation of Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco, following testimony from Indiana State Police Commander Kevin Smith, who was requested to investigate the incident by the owner of the sheriff's vehicle, the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

In his appeal, Martinez argued his indictment should be dismissed because his due process right to a neutral and detached atmosphere in the grand jury proceedings was prejudiced by Smith giving improper legal advice disguised as testimony.

The Court of Appeals disagreed.

Judge Margret Robb, writing for the unanimous judicial panel, said the court's review of Smith's grand jury testimony found he appropriately limited his remarks to his personal experience as a police officer, and his interpretation, given the facts of this case, as to whether he would have charged Martinez.

Specifically, Smith said he's never worked in an Indiana county where a motorist driving 51 mph over the speed limit was not engaged in reckless driving and subject to immediate incarceration.

Smith likewise said in his experience it would have been impossible for Martinez not to realize he was being chased by police and that he should have pulled over when video records show two police cars with their lights flashing and sirens sounding were immediately behind Martinez's vehicle at the intersection of U.S. 30 and Taft Street.

"This does not qualify as 'legal advice' under (the) Indiana Code," Robb said. "It is merely his function as a testifying police witness."

Martinez also claimed Smith's testimony "as to both crimes, their elements, and how they fit to the evidence presented, are opinions as to the ultimate issue," by which Smith usurped the role of the grand jury in determining whether to indict.

The Court of Appeals again disagreed. Robb said Smith gave testimony based on his experience as a police officer regarding the events and potential charges given the facts of the case, and even answered questions asked by the grand jury.

"His opinion testimony was meant to assist the grand jury in reaching a decision and did not impede or remove the power to be the exclusive judge of the facts from the grand jury," Robb said.

"We conclude that Commander Smith’s testimony did not violate Martinez’s right to due process. Therefore, the trial court did not abuse its discretion by denying Martinez’s motion to dismiss," she added.

Martinez did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Court of Appeals ruling.

He still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing his case. Otherwise, a trial in the Lake Superior Court likely will be scheduled later this year.

The Democratic sheriff previously pleaded not guilty to the charges, which carry a potential punishment of up to two and a half years behind bars. Martinez also automatically would lose his elected post as sheriff immediately upon conviction of a felony.

Under Indiana law, Martinez already is prohibited from carrying a handgun in public due to his criminal indictment.

