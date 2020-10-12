‘Critical’ video captured shooting at GoLo gas station, chief confirms; bystander shot

LAKE STATION — Surveillance footage captured critical evidence of Sunday night’s shooting outside the GoLo gas station that injured a bystander, the police chief confirmed Monday.
The fact that footage exists may give police a solid head start in solving who was behind the eruption of gunfire. The suspects “and the crime” were captured on video, Police Chief James Richardson said.
He confirmed five people got into an altercation with a woman at a GoLo gas station Sunday night when they fired multiple rounds, striking an innocent bystander.
“We are working leads right now,” Richardson said.
Lake Station police officers were called about 8:30 p.m. Sunday to the GoLo gas station, 3600 Central Ave., for a report of a gunshot wound victim. That night, the perimeter was marked off with yellow crime scene tape, and the gas station was shut down while police collected evidence.
Two vehicles, including a four-door Pontiac and a Honda minivan, could be seen with bullet holes and shattered windows. Shell casings and a gas pump nozzle were on the ground.
Richardson confirmed one victim was airlifted to an Illinois hospital. As of 11 a.m. Monday, the victim's condition was not yet known.
Richardson said police do not have any suspects or persons of interest in custody, but several witnesses have been interviewed. He said the shooting appears to have been an isolated incident.
Commonplace tech
Law enforcement agencies across the country have long used businesses’ surveillance footage to secure critical evidence, build cases, and solve crimes — from as minor as shoplifting and theft to as serious as homicides and shootings, said Hobart Police Capt. James Gonzales.
Gonzales said when he started in law enforcement 23 years ago, the majority of businesses still operated with VHS tapes.
“What we’d find is most (business owners) never changed out the tapes, so in between uses, they would become worn, and the images would distort,” Gonzales said. “Getting a good description was difficult when I first came on. Now, the digital quality is phenomenal.”
Gonzalez said security cameras are more commonplace these days, and the video quality is less pixelated and often has zoom capabilities.
Still, video is often just one of several pieces of critical evidence at a crime scene, he said.
“That’s where case building comes in. I always tell our officers ‘substantiate your facts.’ Pound the pavement to determine a person’s identity,” Gonzales said.
Social media blasts
As the police department’s spokesman, Gonzales said he often blasts surveillance footage of shoplifting and theft suspects on the agency’s social media page and to local newsrooms in hopes the public can help identify them and police can pursue charges.
He said Hobart recently had a liquor store theft. Within five minutes of giving the photo of the suspect to social media and newspapers, the department had someone call the tip line to identify the man, Gonzales said.
He said he estimates that in in more than half of the cases he posts to Facebook, a person calls police with a positive identification.
Gonzales cautioned that video alone is rarely enough to secure charges with the Lake County prosecutor’s office in cases where someone injured another in a shooting or altercation, especially when there are uncooperative witnesses or victims.
Prosecution is key
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said in cases of domestic violence, there may be enough evidence of abuse on video or at the scene that allows police to arrest someone and pursue charges — even if the victim gets cold feet and tries to send officers away.
Indiana law allows police to continue pursuing charges in cases of domestic violence, he said.
Martinez said in cases of shootings with uncooperative victims, video footage alone can be enough to charge a shooter with criminal recklessness, discharge of a weapon, or causing serious bodily injury. Those charges can be brought because they are not directly tied to a victim or his or her statement, he said.
Both Gonzales and Martinez agreed it’s ultimately up to the Lake County prosecutor to decide whether evidence is strong enough.
A business mandate
Gary city leaders recently debated the use of security cameras at 24/7 businesses, and how to strictly enforce and improve upon an already existing ordinance that mandates them.
The council first passed a mandate in 2014 that applies to businesses that operate after 10 p.m. The ordinance proposed this year would have applied the mandate to all 24/7 businesses like gas stations and convenience stores, including those deemed “problematic."
After the council rejected the new ordinance because it also mandated that businesses hire armed security, the old mandate remains on the books.
Video from inside gas stations helped police quickly identify suspects in two homicides this year in Gary, including an Aug. 22 shooting that resulted in two arrests, and a May 31 shooting inside a gas station on West Fifth Avenue. Surveillance images helped police identify the suspect in that case, and he was charged June 5 with murder.
Lake Station Councilman Neil Anderson said many of his constituents are shaken by Sunday's incident because shootings in Lake Station are uncommon.
"A lot of people are talking on Facebook, asking questions. They are all a little scared," Anderson said.
