‘Critical’ video captured shooting at GoLo gas station, chief confirms; bystander shot

He said Hobart recently had a liquor store theft. Within five minutes of giving the photo of the suspect to social media and newspapers, the department had someone call the tip line to identify the man, Gonzales said.

He said he estimates that in in more than half of the cases he posts to Facebook, a person calls police with a positive identification.

Gonzales cautioned that video alone is rarely enough to secure charges with the Lake County prosecutor’s office in cases where someone injured another in a shooting or altercation, especially when there are uncooperative witnesses or victims.

Prosecution is key

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said in cases of domestic violence, there may be enough evidence of abuse on video or at the scene that allows police to arrest someone and pursue charges — even if the victim gets cold feet and tries to send officers away.

Indiana law allows police to continue pursuing charges in cases of domestic violence, he said.