Critics question risk of businesses staying open; cops, owners navigate COVID-19 nuances

VALPARAISO — Law enforcement officials in some Region communities have been given the green light to crack down on violators of the governor's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, some Region businesses are taking heat for staying open — and attracting patrons — even though critics argue they aren't "essential."
In Porter County, police officers have been given approval to make arrests if necessary to enforce the governor's executive order.
"There are in fact legal consequences if the governor’s order is not followed," Porter County Prosecutor Gary German said.
"I have authorized, only as a last resort, all of our police agencies to arrest anyone who chooses not to follow the order," he said. "Charges will be filed."
"I can assure you none of us want to take this kind of drastic action unless absolutely necessary, so please follow the order," Germann added. "It is a simple act of obedience. I would rather our community be defined as helpers not hoarders, selfless as opposed to selfish and faithful not fearful."
Under the governor's order, which remains in place through at least April 7, Hoosiers can leave their homes to address the health and safety of themselves or their families; to purchase groceries, medical supplies, carryout food or other urgently needed goods; to participate in outdoor recreation at least six feet away from others; or to take care of a family member or friend in another household.
Golf courses remain open
Police were called out Wednesday night to the Scherwood Golf Course, 600 E. Joliet St., in Schererville, after receiving a report that more than 60 cars were in the parking lot and that the course was open.
Daniel Alvarez-Sanemeteri, golf course manager, said officers ordered Scherwood to close early Wednesday until they received a clear directive from town code enforcement or the governor’s office that the course could remain open.
Schererville Police Deputy Chief Jeff Cook confirmed the golf course closed early but reopened after code enforcement learned Holcomb's order exempted outdoor recreational activity.
“We closed to err on the side of caution. And then this morning, we received direction from code enforcement that we could stay open,” Alvarez-Sanemeteri said.
He said a letter from Holcomb’s office was distributed by the Indiana Golf Course Owners Association, further clarifying golf courses can remain open — so long as they follow proper guidelines.
Alvarez-Sanemeteri said golf course operators have been asked to limit human interaction, maintain six feet of distance between patrons, limit use of golf carts to one person per ride if needed and for golfers to avoid contact with the pin.
“Think hard about what exactly can be done to limit the spread to even one person. As the governor stated yesterday, one person can infect two … who can all infect two more … so on and so forth,” the letter from Chris Creighton in Holcomb’s office stated, according to the Indiana Golf Course Owners Association.
Kathleen Welsh, food and beverage manager with Innsbrook County Club in Merrillville, said the course is open to members.
Golf carts are sanitized with bleach, employees wear gloves and the club is limiting the pro shop to one member at a time, she said.
“People were out playing golf (Wednesday) because it was nice, just like people were walking in the park, running and letting their kids outside yesterday,” Welsh said.
The restaurant is closed except for curbside pickup, she said.
“All the country clubs are doing the same. All the private courses are doing the same for their members. We’re just trying to get through a crisis,” Welsh said.
One local elected official wasn’t happy to hear many of the Region golf courses are staying open, arguing the move only encourages people to unnecessarily leave their homes.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said the city decided to temporarily close the city-owned Lost March Golf Course out of an abundance of caution and to limit the risk of spread among employees and guests.
“These competing courses are putting profits over people,” McDermott said. “It’s not just the employees but the safety of all of us. The number of people infected could be exponential. We don’t want to be like Italy. We don’t want to be Spain. If we don’t watch it, we very well could end up with worst case scenario."
McDermott said city leaders are in the early stages of discussing the possibility for small business loans or grants to small business owners financially hit by this crisis.
“Obviously, businesses are worried. They have bills to pay and very little income coming in,” he said.
McDermott said he has asked the Hammond Police Department to step up enforcement and warnings about Holcomb’s stay-at-home order. He said police had to break up a gathering the other day at Hessville Park.
Skateboarders busted through the cautionary tape to skate, he said.
“We know the tape can be busted through. But the tape is symbolic (to keep people out), and they’re blowing off our quarantine,” he said.
McDermott said police will next start issuing warnings over a loudspeaker through neighborhoods where large gatherings are found. As a last resort, fines and citations will be issued to people who refuse to comply, he said.
“The scary thing is the public is not taking this seriously,” he said.
A similarly strong message was issued by city officials in Valparaiso, who were distressed by reports of groups taking advantage of Wednesday's mild temperatures by playing basketball in a local park and congregating for other sports and recreation.
"We share the governor’s concern for our state and his mandate for social distancing," Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy said. "We will all be back together soon enough, but now is the time for vigilance and mindfulness to reduce the nationwide spread of COVID-19."
The governor's order empowers local police departments to issue citations for violations, he said.
"The mayor and I are both concerned about reports of groups congregating in distances closer than six feet for recreation or socializing," Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon said.
"While we understand the desire to connect, the governor’s order is clear: To protect our communities during the coronavirus pandemic, we must maintain social distances of six feet or greater," he said. "The Valparaiso Police Department is conducting extra patrols of parks and community spaces to educate people of the statewide executive order..."
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. has said his department is also enforcing the governor's order, as is Gary and state police.
