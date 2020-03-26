Critics question risk of businesses staying open; cops, owners navigate COVID-19 nuances

VALPARAISO — Law enforcement officials in some Region communities have been given the green light to crack down on violators of the governor's stay-at-home order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, some Region businesses are taking heat for staying open — and attracting patrons — even though critics argue they aren't "essential."

In Porter County, police officers have been given approval to make arrests if necessary to enforce the governor's executive order.

"There are in fact legal consequences if the governor’s order is not followed," Porter County Prosecutor Gary German said.

"I have authorized, only as a last resort, all of our police agencies to arrest anyone who chooses not to follow the order," he said. "Charges will be filed."

"I can assure you none of us want to take this kind of drastic action unless absolutely necessary, so please follow the order," Germann added. "It is a simple act of obedience. I would rather our community be defined as helpers not hoarders, selfless as opposed to selfish and faithful not fearful."